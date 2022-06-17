The Mauston Legion Post 81 Baseball Team had a disappointing night at the ballpark Thursday evening in Elroy vs Prairie Du Chien. Prairie Du Chien rallied for a 6-3 victory in game 1. Braydin Gallagher pitching well going 4innings giving up just 2 unearned runs on 4hits. Gallagher also went 1×2 with an RBI at the plate for Mauston. Brock Seifert and Brady Baldwin also went 1×2 for Mauston at the plate. Prairie Du Chein scored a run in the 5th and 3 runs in the 6th to pick up the victory after trailing 3-2 heading into the final inning of regulation. Despite numerous chances Mauston had to settle for a 4-4 draw in game two as nightfall was the only winner in the 2nd game. Ben Lavold came up with a big hit and RBI in the 4th to tie the game up for Mauston. Brock Seifert and Brady Baldwin again went 1×2 for Mauston. Mauston is now 2-1-1 on the season and will travel to La Crescent Minnesota on Monday.