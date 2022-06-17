The Mauston Legion Post 81 Baseball Team had a disappointing night at the ballpark Thursday evening in Elroy vs Prairie Du Chien.  Prairie Du Chien rallied for a 6-3 victory in game 1.  Braydin Gallagher pitching well going 4innings giving up just 2 unearned runs on 4hits.  Gallagher also went 1×2 with an RBI at the plate for Mauston.  Brock Seifert and Brady Baldwin also went 1×2 for Mauston at the plate.  Prairie Du Chein scored a run in the 5th and 3 runs in the 6th to pick up the victory after trailing 3-2 heading into the final inning of regulation.  Despite numerous chances Mauston had to settle for a 4-4 draw in game two as nightfall was the only winner in the 2nd game.  Ben Lavold came up with a big hit and RBI in the 4th to tie the game up for Mauston.  Brock Seifert and Brady Baldwin again went 1×2 for Mauston.  Mauston is now 2-1-1 on the season and will travel to La Crescent Minnesota on Monday. 