The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team stayed undefeated in South Central Conference play by defeating Wautoma 6-2 on Tuesday night.  Brock Massey got the win on the mound grinding out 4 innings giving up just 2 runs on 5 hits, walking 3 and striking out 7.  Charlie Scott pitched the final 3 innings giving up no runs to notch the save.  Bradyin Gallagher went 1×3 with an RBI for Mauston offensively and had a big defensive play throwing out a runner at first base from right field.  Mauston is now 6-1 on the season and 3-0 in conference action.  Wautoma drops to 6-5 and 3-1 in conference.    