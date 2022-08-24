The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team opened up their 2022 season with a pair of victories in their home triangular.  Mauston opened up with a hard fought 3-2 victory over the Necedah Cardinals.  Seniors Brie Eckerman and Anna Kudick each had 13kills in the victory.  Freshman Dylan Walsh led Mauston in aces with 4 and Regan Randall had 21 assists.  Mauston came back from a 2-1 set deficit.  Mauston had an easier time in their 2nd game sweeping the Alma-Center Lincoln Hornets 3-0.  Anna Kudick led Mauston with 12 kills and 2 blocks.  Maddie Quist had 5 aces in the victory while Regan Randall had 20 assists.  Mauston 2-0 will take part in the Black River Falls tournament this weekend.  Necedah fell in 5 sets to Alma-Center Lincoln in the other game Tuesday evening. 