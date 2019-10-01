The Mauston Golden Eagles girls basketball team is 2-0 for the first time since the 2016-2017 season after blowing out Weston 58-28 Thursday night. Mauston got off to a sluggish start leading just 17-13 at halftime. The Golden Eagles came out soaring in the 2nd half as Freshman Breanna Heller erupted for 4 3 point field goals as part of her 16points. Caitlin Lavold notched a three pointer in the 2nd half as well and led all scorers with 18points. Weston was led by Alivia Koch who finished with 12points. Mauston will now travel to Sparta on Monday for another non-conference matchup.