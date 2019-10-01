The Mauston Golden Eagles boys basketball team dropped their 4th straight game Tuesday afternoon falling to the Holmen Vikings 62-40. Mauston kept it close in the first half trailing by just 6 at the break but the Vikings jumped all over the Golden Eagles to begin the 2nd half and pulled away for the victory. Mauston was led by Brock Massey who had 11 points but they all came in the first half. Holmen got 15 points from Carter Paulsen. Mauston falls to 3-4 on the season while Holmen improves to 1-0. Mauston is scheduled to host Richland Center at 3pm Wednesday if Mother Nature allows. If the game does take place we will have it for you on SmashCountry92.9FM and WRJC.com.