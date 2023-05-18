The Mauston Golden Eagle baseball team held off a pesky Richland Center team 8-4 Thursday evening to move to 16-2 on the season, the best start ever in Mauston baseball history. Mauston jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on RBIs from Brock Massey, Dalton Hoehn, and Charlie Scott. Mauston’s Andrey Tougas scored on a throwing error in the 3rd to get Mauston off to a 4-0 lead. Richland Center battled back scoring a pair of runs in the 4th and 5th to tie the game at 4. Mauston’s bats came back to life in the 5th scoring 4 runs on 6 hits capped off by and RBI triple by Daulton Hoehn. Carson Wall also added an RBI hit for Mauston in the 5th. Charlie Scott picked up the win in relief getting the final 7 outs of the game giving up just 1hit while striking out 2. Richland centers Bruce Bucholtz went 2×3 with a single for the Hornets. Andrey Tougas was 2×2 for Mauston at the plate scoring 3runs.