The Mauston Golden Eagles moved to 14-6 on the season with a 74-57 non-conference victory over Richland Center Tuesday night. Mauston began the game by outscoring the Hornets 20-2. Mauston led by as many as 25 points in the game and grinded out down the stretch to claim the win. Cade Hall and Gage Kobyslki each had 22points for Mauston. Mauston will head to Nekoosa Friday for a South Central Conference Showdown. Mauston welcomed twin sisters Keely and Nichelle Rubash into their Athletics Hall of Fame prior to tipoff of the game.