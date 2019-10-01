The Mauston Cross Country Runners are off to a great start

Tuesday September 6th at the Verona Invitational

Eli Boppart was the meet champion ,winning the Boys varsity race placing 1st with a time of 16:28..The boys varsity team placed first in their division and was 2nd overall in the 8 team invitational.

Morgan Firlus led the MHS girls varsity with her medalist performance in the girls varsity race.

Thursday September 8th…G-E-T Invitational

Eli Boppart continued his undefeated season winning the individual championship @ the

G-E-T Invitational..winning the boys varsity race in a time of 16:27. The boys varsity team put together a very strong “pack race to win the meet championship. The Goldens eagle scored 48 points edging out, 5th ranked in boys division 2 cross county, West Salem by3 points to bring home the team title. The Golden Eagles put three runners in the top 7 including Eli Boppart. Sophomore Josh Ellerman placed 6th( 18:14) and junior Tyler Schwartz place 7th( 18:20). Graham Hallwood placed 18th ( 18:55) and Drake Gosda placed 20th (19:07) , Blake Herrewig 31st(20:37) and Rumen Southworth placed 35th ( 21;02) completing the scoring for MHS.

The boys JV team placed 2nd led by top seven finisher Owen Hallwood,Eli Hallwood and freshman Brekk Peterson.

Junior, Morgan Firlus led the girls varsity team with her top 20 finish placing 20th with a time of 24:26.

The Golden Eagle CC team will complete its third race of the week competing on Saturday at the Colby Invitational. The girls race is @ 10:30 and the boys race @ 11:15.