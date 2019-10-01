The MHS cross country raced at the 24th Annual Thunderbird Invitational hosted by Baraboo High School..

The MHS boys varsity team raced to the team title placing five runners in the top eight finishers in the boys 5000 meter race…Senior Eli Boppart won the individual race championship with a time of 16:57. The rest of the MHS pack was in hot pursuit with Tyler Schwartz 3rd( 18:27). Josh Ellerman 4th ( 18:32), Graham Hallwood 5th( 18:45) and Drake Gosda 8th (19:20). The balance of the MHS varsity placing : Blake Herrewig 21st, Owen Hallwood 23rd and Rumen Southworth 25th.

The team scores: MAUSTON 21, Baraboo 73, Lodi 74, Reedsburg 100, Poynette 106 and Sauk Prairie 130.

Morgan Firlis lead the MHS girls team with here 11th place finish. The balance of of the girls varsity placing: Alexys Smith 29th, Naomi Pouilie 43rd, Maddy Gosda 46th and Roslyn Malacina 49th.. Team Scores; Sauk 31, Baraboo 52, Poynette 82, Lodi 99, Reedsburg 136 and Mauston 140.