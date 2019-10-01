Three Touchdown runs by Mauston Running Back Kraig Armstrong and two touchdowns passes from Spencer Lehman to Cam Cafferty paved the way for a Mauston Golden Eagle 36-14 victory over the Adams-Friendship Green Devils Friday night. The win gave Mauston an undefeated 4-0 South Central Conference Championship. The Green Devils didn’t make it easy for the Golden Eagles stopping Mauston twice on 4th and goals in the first quarter and kept the game tied at 14-14 deep into the third quarter. The Golden Eagles remained patient with their ground and passing game and eventually pulled away for the victory. Defensively Sterling Wilke had a big game coming up with multiple sacks and Dawson Dearth had an interception for the Golden Eagles. Mauston will look for an opponent to play next Friday in the regular season finale.