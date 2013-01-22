In a game with potential post seeding on the line the Mauston Golden Eagles boys’ basketball team went back and forth with the G-E-T Redhawks Saturday night. The lead changed multiple times during the game but the Redhawks were able to build a 9 point lead before the Golden Eagles fought back behind seniors Cade Hall and Gage Kobylski. The Golden Eagles eventually tied it and took a one point lead before the teams would once again go back and forth down the stretch. Mauston would eventually use a couple late steals to score a couple of late buckets and get a big 71-69 victory over G-E-T. Cade Hall finished with 33 points for Mauston while Gage Kobylski added 22 (18 in the 2nd half). The victory improves Mauston to 13-6 on the season. Mauston will host Richland Center Tuesday tomorrow night.