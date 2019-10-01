Mauston Golden Eagles swept Black River Falls Tigers 6 -0. It took some time for Mauston to score their first goal, at time clock 33:52, but once they got started there was no stopping them.

Issac Bilka had a hat trick with 3 goals. Jasckon Whitney had 2 goals and Martin Wolf had one goal. Trevor Gotshall helped out with an assist. Mauston’s defense played strong and so Keeper Reece Gray had only 5 saves. Mauston had 17 shots on goal and BRF had 9.

Mauston’s JV also won 2-0. Both goals by Alec Bruenig and one assist by Grady Patrentets.