The MHS cross country teams competed at the 2022 SCC championship meet hosted by Nekoosa High School..It was a history making night for the MHS boys cross country team as the boys team scored a perfect score of 15 ( placing runners in the top five finishers) . The team scores: MAUSTON 15, Wisconsin Dells 41, Wautoma 101, Westfield 109, Nekoosa 121 and AF Inc. The boys team had seven runners on the SCC All Conference teams…Second Team All Conference: Blake Herrewig 12th place 18:47 and Owen Hallwood 13th Place 18:47.7…First Team All Conference: Graham Hallwood 5th place 18:05, Drake Gosda 4th place 18;02, Tyler Schwartz 3rd place 17:27, 2nd Place Josh Ellerman 17:27 and Eli Boppart 1st Place 15:55. ,

This was the third consecutive SCC team championship for the MHS boys team as well as the third consecutive individual championship for Eli Boppart. Eli’s time of 15:55 established a new course record for the NHS CC course.

The MHS girls CC team placed two runners on the 23022 SCC All Conference teams at the 2022 SCC Championship meet. Sophomore, Alexys Smith earned Seond Team All Conference honors with her 10th place finish with a time 22;11. Junior Morgan Firlus earned First Team All Conference honors with her 6th place finish with a time of 21:33. The girls team placed 5th as a team at the 2022 SCC championship meet. Team scores:: Wisconsin Dells 45, Wautoma 46,Westfield 74, Adams Friendship 89 , MAUSTON 93, and Nekoosa INC.

The Mauston CC teams next competition will be the WIAA sectional meet on Saturday October 22nd @ Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls.. The top two teams in each division as well as the top five individuals on non-qualifying teams will advance to the 2022 WIAA State Championships on Saturday October 29th at Wisconsin Rapids.