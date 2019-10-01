The MHS CC teams competed at the 2022 Colby Invitational held @ Colby High School on Saturday September 10th,, The weather conditions were perfect for cross country: cold, rainy and windy with a fast course. The MHS CC teams responded to the challenge. They boys varsity team raced to the team championship. This was the third race in five days and it was the boys team third meet championship out of the three meets they raced this week. The boys team had four runners in the top 13 runners..Eli Boppart was the individual meet champion placing 1st

( 16:05), Tyler Schwartz placed 4th (18:01), Josh Ellerman 7th (18:16) and Drake Gosday placing 13th (19:22). The balance of the boys varsity team finishing : 16th place Blake Herrewig (19:44), Owen Hallwood 19th ( 19:565) and Rumen Southworth 21st (20:05).

Junior, Morgan Firlus led the girls team with her first top ten finish and season best performance of 23:25. The race distance for boys and girls is 5000 M or 3.1 miles.

Comments from Coach Bill DeVoe ” We had a solid performance by the whole team- three races in five days,

Not only did they race three challenging races but they raced their fastest race of the week in their last performance of the week. They are learning what it means to let their best do what it can do.

We raced at Ettrick on Thursday, The coach from G-E-T is a bit of a cross country stat person. He informed me that Eli’s time of 16:27 was the third fastest time ever raced on their cross country. They have been racing on that course for the past forty five years !!!! How cool is that ..”