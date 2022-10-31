The 2022 WIAA State Cross Country Championships were held on Saturday october 29th at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids…The weather was perfect, well over six thousand spectators and most importantly some of the best cross country racing of the 2002 CC season.

MHS junior, Morgan Firlus, led racing action off the MHS CC crew racing in the Girls Division 2 race. Morgan time of 21:49 placed her 108th over in the girls D-2 race. ‘ This is a huge accomplishment for Morgan, Morgan’s first race of the was the JV race at Gibraltar Morgan worked hard , challenged herself, a won her share of varsity clinkage during the season,,was first team All-Conference, and finished up her junior season competing at the state meet. How cool is that ? “We are so proud of Morgan”commented Coach DeVoe

The MHS boys cross country team raced to their best finish ever in MHS boys CC history with their fifth place finish out of the 16 team field of state qualifying teams.. Team scores: Notre Dame 81, Lakeside Lutheran 115, Xavier 143, Shorewood 168, MAUSTON 169, Osceola 188, Winneconne 215, McFarland 236, West Salem 239 and Clinton 241 were the top ten scoring teams. Seniors, Eli Boppart became MHS boys CC’s four time state qualifier, three time medalist and two time state runner up with his 2nd place finish with a time of 16:03.7. The MHS pack was in hot pursuit sophomore Josh Ellerman 17:29 ( 27th),junior Tyler Schwartz 17:30.7 ( 28th), junior Drake Gosda 17:53 ( 46th), senior Graham Hallwood 18:31.5 ( 67th), sophomore Owen Hallwood 19:17 (93rd) and junior Blake Herrewig 19:25.6 ( 97th). “This was was our best team race of the season- we are so proud of them” commented Coach DeVoe.