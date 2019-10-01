The Mauston Cross Country teams competed at the 2021 Dell Invitational on Saturday October 9th. The meet was held at Christmas Mountain Golf Course.

The MHS Boys CC teams swept the Dells Invite winning the boys jv race as well as the boys varsity race. The team scores for the varsity meet: MAUSTON 36-Baraboo 41-Medford 68-Wisconsin Dells 80. Individually, junior Eli Boppart won the 3.1 mile/ 5k race . Eli’s time of 16:16 set a new course record for the Christmas Mountain Course. Mauston had two other medalists: sophomore Tyler Schwartz 3rd place ( 18;00) and freshman Josh Ellerman 9th( 18;59 ). The balance of the boys varsity placing: Owen Hallwood 12th, Joe Hammer 13th, Eli Hallwood 17th and Drake Gosda 18th. The boys JV team was led by medalists: Graham hallwood-tanner Harrison and Blake Herrwig.

The MHS girls varsity team was led by medalist Elle Horn. Elle placed 10th with a time of 22;56 for the 5K course. The team scores: Medford 15, Wisconsin Dells 57, Baraboo 76 and MAUSTON 90.

The MHS Cross country teams will be hosting the2021 South Central Conference championships Thursday October 14th.at Castle Rock Golf Course.. The boys race will be at 4:30 followed by the girls race at 5;15.. Admission is free.