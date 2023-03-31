The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team rallied for a 9-7 victory over Reedsburg Thursday night in each teams season opener. Mauston took an early lead in the first inning on a 2 run single by Charlie Scott. Reedsburg came back in the 3rd inning thanks to a game tying 2 run triple by Edison Alonzo and would take the lead on an RBI single by Carson Brandt. Mauston got another RBI single by Charlie Scott in the bottom of the third to tie the game at 3 apiece. Reedsburg as able to take advantage of some sloppy defense by the Golden Eagles to score 2 runs in the 5th an 1run in the 6th to take a 6-3 lead going into the bottom of the 6th inning. Brock Siefert led off the 6th inning with a single followed by a walk to Alex Suhr and a base hit by Brady Baldwin to load the bases. Mauston newcomer Andrey Tougas hit a booming 2 run double to tie the game at 6. The next hitter Charlie Scott laid down a perfectly executed suicide squeeze to score the go ahead run giving Mauston a 7-6 lead. Bradin Gallagher singled in a big insurance run and Mauston got another run on a wild pitch to take a 9-6 lead. Reedsburg would get one run back in the 7th inning but Brock Massey came in for Mauston to lock down the save by striking out Winston Alonzo to end the game. Charlie Scott had a huge game picking up the win on the mound and going 4 for 4 with 4RBI’s at the plate. Mauston starts the season at 1-0 and will host D4 Powerhouse Regis on Tuesday. Reedsburg falls to 0-1 and will host Watertown on Tuesday.