The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball teams season came to an end Thursday as they fell to Portage 11-4 in a WIAA D2 Regional quarterfinal. Portage made contact that led to base hits all evening long leading to 11 runs on 13 hits. Keagan Hooker led Portage by going 3-4 at the plate. Carson Bernat got the win for the Warriors who move on to play Columbus on Tuesday. Mauston was led by Brock Massey who went 2-3 with a run and an RBI on a double and a single. Brady Baldwin went 2-4 with an RBI for the Golden Eagle who finishes their season at 9-10. It was the final game for Mauston seniors Braedon Haeske, Josh Bell, Ian Flint, and Nelson Brandt.