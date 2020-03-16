A message from Mauston School District Athletic Director, Randy Gyllin:

Due to school closure starting on March 19th until April 6th, the following MHS and OMS Athletic events will be cancelled/postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please note, spring sports slated to start on Monday, March 16th (softball & baseball – pitchers and catchers only for baseball) will start as planned until March 19th.

During the time that school is closed, there will be no athletic practices or competitions.

Per Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) rules and regulations, if practices have been terminated for a period of 7 days, we will not be able to resume competition in any sport until after 3 separate days of practice. Additionally, if practices have been terminated for a period of 14 days or more, we will not be able to resume competition in any sport until after 5 separate days of practice.This in turn will postpone/cancel some events scheduled the week of April 6th. We will update coaches, athletes, and parents as we progress through the upcoming schedule of events.

Here is the most up-to-date schedule for OMS and MHS athletic events through April 11th:

3/16/20 – 3/18/20

MHS – Track & Field, Softball, and Baseball (pitchers and catchers only) practices on as scheduled.

OMS – Track & Field Parents Meeting at OMS – Postponed to 4/7/20

3/26/20

MHS Girls Soccer 1st Practice – Postponed to AT LEAST April 6th.

3/28/20

MHS Track & Field @ Whitewater – Cancelled

3/30/20

MHS Boys Tennis & Golf 1st Practice – Postponed to AT LEAST April 6th.

OMS Track & Field 1st Practice – Postponed to AT LEAST April 6th.

3/31/20

MHS Baseball vs. Eau Claire Regis – Cancelled

MHS Softball vs Brookwood – Cancelled

4/2/20

MHS Softball @ West Salem – Cancelled

MHS Track & Field @ Wautoma – Cancelled

4/3/20

MHS Baseball & Softball @ Woodside Sports Complex – Cancelled

4/4/20

MHS Baseball @ Softball @ Woodside Sports Complex – Cancelled

MHS GIrls Soccer @ Wisconsin Heights – Cancelled

4/6/20

MHS Golf and Boys Tennis – 1st day of practice

OMS Track and Field – 1st day of practice

MHS Softball, Baseball, & Girls Soccer – Practices resume

MHS Baseball vs. Lodi – cancelled

4/7/20

MHS Baseball vs Adams-Friendship – Postponed

MHS Softball @ Adams-Friendship – Postponed

MHS Girls Soccer vs Sparta – Cancelled

Boys Tennis vs. Black River Falls – Postponed

4/9/20

MHS Baseball @ West Salem – Cancelled

MHS Softball @ Wautoma – Postponed

Boys Tennis vs. Baraboo – Postponed

Also, please know that there is a possibility of more activities being cancelled or postponed after the 4/9/20 date, as each sports team is still required to have “x” amount of practices before their first competition. For instance, if a team is required to have 7 official practices before their first game, that will supersede the guidelines listed above with school cancellations.

If you have any questions in regards to the stated schedule, please do not hesitate to contact the athletic office at 608-847-4410 x 4442.