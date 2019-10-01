Despite another Strong game from Sophomore Brock Massey the Mauston Golden Eagles fell 67-55 on the road to the Reedsburg Beavers Tuesday night. Massey scored 26 points knocking down 7 three point buckets in the contest for the Golden Eagles. Reedsburg was paced by Zach Tourdot who scored a team high 17 points knocking down 5 three point field goals in the victory. Kaden Meyer scored 13 points for the Beavers off the bench. Adon Saylor scored 18 for the Golden Eagles but no other Golden Eagle scored more than 5 points. The loss drops Mauston to 7-5, Reedsburg improves to 5-8. Mauston will return to conference action Friday night traveling to Wautoma.