The Mauston Golden Eagles faced one of the best sophomore basketball players in the state in G-E-T’s Cody Schmitz, but it was a Golden Eagle Sophomore who had the final bragging rights. The Golden Eagles knocked off G-E-T 70-59 Tuesday night. Mauston Sophomore Brock Massey led the way for the Golden Eagles with 34 points matching the same total amount of points scored by Schmitz in the matchup. Schmitz came in averaging 34 points per game for G-E-T and put up a 61 point game earlier in the season. The Golden Eagle’s defense created havoc and steal in the game creating easy fast break buckets as Mauston led the game wire to wire. Adon Saylor added 21 for the Golden Eagles who improve to 6-4 on the season. G-E-T drops to 4-4. Mauston will host Nekoosa Friday night.