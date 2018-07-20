Coming into Tuesday night’s game against Necedah, Mauston’s Brock Massey needed 36 points to reach the 1,000 point career milestone. Brock Massey finished the game with 36 points and the 1,000point milestone in a victory for the Mauston Golden Eagles 63-38. Massey erupted for 20 first half points for the Golden Eagles as they led 34-19 at the break. Massey crept closer to the milestone in the 2nd half by knocking down 6 free throws and then hit 1,000 points on a runner from the right lane line, with the game well in hand Massey was substituted and given a large cheer by all in attendance. The victory for Mauston pushes their record to 3-4. They will travel to La Crosse Logan on Tuesday December 20th. Keith Hayes helped Massey out by dropping in a dozen points. Necedah now 1-4 was led by Isaac Hunkins who had a team high 18points. Necedah travels to Cashton on Thursday.