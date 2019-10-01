The Mauston Golden Eagles Football team pushed past Westfield 44-6 Friday night in each teams South Central Conference opener. It only took Mauston about 60 seconds to push in front of the Pioneers as they marched down the field and scored on a 1 yard touchdown run by Antonio Najera, Najera also scored the 2 point conversion to give Mauston an 8-0 lead. Westfield would strike on their first offensive play of the game scoring on a 46 yard touchdown run by quarterback Kashton Kangas on a read option play. Mauston defense would not give up any more points and the offense gave them plenty of cushion. Mauston got two more touchdown runs from Antonio Najera from 30 yards and 5 yards out respectively. Mauston also got 3 Spenser Lehman to Brock Massey touchdowns connections. The win moves Mauston to 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in conference action. Westfield drops to 1-2 and 0-1 in conference play. Mauston will host Adam-Friendship next Saturday night