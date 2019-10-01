The Mauston Golden Eagles Boys basketball team won a back and forth basketball game thanks to a 3 point bucket by Brock Massey with 3.8 seconds remaining in the game. They 3 pointer broke a 53-53 tie and lifted Mauston to a 56-53 victory over the Portage Warriors. Massey who was limited with a lower back injury finished with 14 points. Adon Saylor led the Golden Eagles with 21 points. Mauston never led by more than 4 points in the back in forth game. Portage built a 29-21 lead to begin the 2nd half but Mauston went on a 15-5 run to grab a short lived lead. Portage got 20 points from Cooper Roberts in the loss. The Golden Eagles improve to 5-1 on the season and will travel to Wisconsin Dells on Thursday. Portage drops to 1-4.