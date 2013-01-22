The Mauston Golden Eagles Wrestling team crowned a pair of conference champions at Friday nights South Central Conference wrestling tournament in Nekoosa. Brandon Dolata claimed a conference championship at 152 pounds. Dolata got a first round bye. In the semi-finals he went to overtime with Wautoma/Wild Rose’s Christian Weiss. It was all Dolata in the overtime session as he was able to pin Weiss 23 seconds in to the first OT. Dolata faced off against Elijah Leonard of Wisconsin Dells in the championship match. Leonard hung in there thru the first two periods against Dolata but Brandon claimed a third period pin fall victory over Leonard to claim his first ever conference championship. Maustons other conference championship came at 170 pounds as it was another dawning of the Roman Empire. Roman Martinez claimed a conference championship by pinning Hunter Netzler in the semi-final round and claiming a 6-3 decision victory over Josh Wallner of Adams-Friendship in the championship match. Mauston got a 2nd place finish from Vincent Bellock at 132 pounds. Hannah Hinninger got a pair of Consolation round pin fall victories to claim 3rd place at the tournament. Mauston finished 4th as a team. Wisconsin Dells won the tournament and finished high enough to claim the outright South Central Conference Championship.