The mainly Mauston JV baseball team gave the Adam-Friendship varsity baseball team all they could handle in week 2 of the Woodside League. Mauston battled Adams-Friendship before falling by a final of 10-8. Mauston took advantage of control issues by Adams-Friendship pitching to garner an 8-4 lead but could not hang on. Evan Freimuth went 2×3 with a double for Mauston, while Connor Newlun went 1×2 with an RBI. Ian Cole and Ethan Pare each went 3×4 for Adams-Friendship. Mason Weatherholt picked up the win on the mound for Adams-Friendship.