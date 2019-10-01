Local Athletes Named to Football All Conference South Central
1st Team All-South Central Conference
Offense
QB – Spenser Lehman (Mauston)
RB – Matt Getgen (WI Dells) – Offensive Player of the Year
WR – Brooks Slack (WI Dells)
WR – Will Michalsky (WI Dells)
W – Jacob Rockwell (WI Dells)
C – Dylan Warren (WI Dells)
G- Noah Kratochvil (Mauston)
G – James Sampson (WI Dells)
T – Lennon Stroede (WI Dells)
K – Mikolaj Amaya (WI Dells)
Defense
DL – Kyle Dahl (Mauston)
DL – Dylan Warren (WI Dells)
DL – James Sampson (WI Dells)
LB – Adon Saylor (Mauston)
LB – Hunter Isaacson (WI Dells)
LB – Dalton Hoehn (Mauston)
LB – Matt Getgen (WI Dells)
DB – Brooks Slack (WI Dells)
DB – Will Michalsky (WI Dells) – Defensive Player of the Year
2nd Team All-South Central Conference
QB – Aiden Livingston (Adams-Friendship)
RB – Antonio Najera (Mauston)
WR – Carver Goodman (Mauston)
WR – Brock Massey (Mauston)
G- Hunter Isaacson (WI Dells)
T – Adon Saylor (Mauston)
T – Dalton Hoehn (Mauston)
DL – Anthony Kujawa (Adams-Friendship)
DL – Lennon Stroede (WI Dells)
LB – Aiden Livingston (Adams-Friendship)
LB – Peyton Knapton (WI Dells)
LB – Johnny Drankwiecz (Adams-Friendship)
LB – Noah Kratochvil (Mauston)
LB – Patrick Metz (WI Dells)
DB – Wyatt Pollex (Adams-Friendship)
DB – Brock Massey (Mauston)
P – Brooks Slack (WI Dells)
