1st Team All-South Central Conference

Offense

QB – Spenser Lehman (Mauston)

RB – Matt Getgen (WI Dells) – Offensive Player of the Year

WR – Brooks Slack (WI Dells)

WR – Will Michalsky (WI Dells)

W – Jacob Rockwell (WI Dells)

C – Dylan Warren (WI Dells)

G- Noah Kratochvil (Mauston)

G – James Sampson (WI Dells)

T – Lennon Stroede (WI Dells)

K – Mikolaj Amaya (WI Dells)

Defense

DL – Kyle Dahl (Mauston)

DL – Dylan Warren (WI Dells)

DL – James Sampson (WI Dells)

LB – Adon Saylor (Mauston)

LB – Hunter Isaacson (WI Dells)

LB – Dalton Hoehn (Mauston)

LB – Matt Getgen (WI Dells)

DB – Brooks Slack (WI Dells)

DB – Will Michalsky (WI Dells) – Defensive Player of the Year

2nd Team All-South Central Conference

QB – Aiden Livingston (Adams-Friendship)

RB – Antonio Najera (Mauston)

WR – Carver Goodman (Mauston)

WR – Brock Massey (Mauston)

G- Hunter Isaacson (WI Dells)

T – Adon Saylor (Mauston)

T – Dalton Hoehn (Mauston)

DL – Anthony Kujawa (Adams-Friendship)

DL – Lennon Stroede (WI Dells)

LB – Aiden Livingston (Adams-Friendship)

LB – Peyton Knapton (WI Dells)

LB – Johnny Drankwiecz (Adams-Friendship)

LB – Noah Kratochvil (Mauston)

LB – Patrick Metz (WI Dells)

DB – Wyatt Pollex (Adams-Friendship)

DB – Brock Massey (Mauston)

P – Brooks Slack (WI Dells)