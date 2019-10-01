Mauston Boys Soccer traveled to Viroqua to play driftless United last night. Despite arriving late and little warm up time due to a late bus issue the Eagles pulled off a win – Mauston 3 to Driftless United 1.

#4 Jackson Whitney started with the first goal 24:00 minutes into the game. Driftless United responded with a goal by #9 at 39:00. In the second half #3 Isaac Bilka scored with an assist by Jackson Whitney at 72:37 and squeezed in a final goal at 79:35 by #3 Isaac Bilka with an assist #18 Martin Wolf.

Keeper Reece Gray had 8 saves. Driftless United goalie had 5 saves. Mauston had 8 shots on goal and Driftless had 9 shots on goal. Maustons record is now 2-6-0.

(Thanks to Melanie Gray for Submitting this report)