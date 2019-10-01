Late Arriving Golden Eagles Soccer Team Takes Down Driftless United (Viroqua)
Mauston Boys Soccer traveled to Viroqua to play driftless United last night. Despite arriving late and little warm up time due to a late bus issue the Eagles pulled off a win – Mauston 3 to Driftless United 1.
#4 Jackson Whitney started with the first goal 24:00 minutes into the game. Driftless United responded with a goal by #9 at 39:00. In the second half #3 Isaac Bilka scored with an assist by Jackson Whitney at 72:37 and squeezed in a final goal at 79:35 by #3 Isaac Bilka with an assist #18 Martin Wolf.
Keeper Reece Gray had 8 saves. Driftless United goalie had 5 saves. Mauston had 8 shots on goal and Driftless had 9 shots on goal. Maustons record is now 2-6-0.
(Thanks to Melanie Gray for Submitting this report)
Comments are closed.