The Mauston Golden Eagles Girls Tennis Team opened up their season Thursday evening in Black River Falls. The Lady Golden Eagles were defeated 6-1 by the Tigers. Mauston did have a good performance from the doubles team of Ally Lavold and Emma Eilers who defeated Lauren Lund and Carmen Redbird of Black River Falls 6-3 6-0. Mauston will travel to Onalaska Luther on Tuesday for their next matchup.

Results

Singles

#1 Dani Johnson (BRF) Def Akasha Hill (M) 6-1 6-1

#2 Ellen Janke (BRF) Def Camille Galloway (M) 6-0 6-1

#3 Somer Langowski (BRF) Def Charis Jacob (M) 6-2 6-0

#4 Alyson Emerich (BFR) Def Allison Bilske 6-0 6-1

Doubles

#1 A.LaVold/E.Eilers (M) Def Lund/Redbird (BRF) 6-3 6-0

#2 Q.Cerda-Reyes/H.Schmidt (BRF) Lund/Vang (M) 6-2 6-0

#3 J.Rios/G.Bernabei-Grassi (BRF) Def V.Waldhart/B.Braunschweig (M) 6-1 6-1