The Mauston Golden Eagles girls’ basketball team snapped a 47 game losing streak Thursday night by cruising by the Necedah Lady Cardinals 52-30 in each team’s season finale. Mauston inside combination of Amelia Gunther and Hannah Lemmons was too much for Necedah to handle. Gunther finished with a game high 19points while Lemons added 12. Necedah played shorthanded all season and finishes its varsity season at 0-3. The Lady Cardinals were led by Paige Lowery and Taylor Anderson who each had 8 points. Mauston who also got 11 points from Elle Horn finishes its season at 1-17. Seniors Hannah Lemmons and Rylee Guajardo were honored during the game for Mauston.