The Westfield Pioneers game planned to try to take Maustons Cade Hall out of the game but all it did was allow Gage Kobylski to take over the first half. Gage scored 17 first half points and 19 overall and the Golden Eagles rolled to a 73-43 South Central Conference victory over the Pioneers. Mauston jumped out to an 18 point halftime lead despite Westfield limiting Cade Hall to just 5 first half points. Hall found his outside shot in the 2nd half to finish with 18points. Wyatt Massey chipped in with 10 points for the Golden Eagles. Mauston again used strong defensive play to ignite the offense in the victory. Mauston improves to 12-5 on the season and 7-1 in the South Central Conference. Westfield was led by Derek Drew who finished with 13points. The Pioneers drop to 10-7 and 3-5 in conference action. Mauston will step out of conference to host La Crosse Logan on Thursday.