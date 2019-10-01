Mauston Boys Soccer team shut out Wautoma in tonight conference game 7 to 0. Issac Bilka led the team in goals with 3. Jackson Whitney had one goal and one assist. Martin Wolf, Sam Oliver and Trevor Gotshall each had a goal. Jonny Mata had one assist. Mauston had 18 shots on goal and Wautoma had 4. Keeper Reece Gray had 3 saves and Goalie Kayleb Andres had 3 saves. Wautoma Keeper had 10 saves. FIrst goal of the game started off with a penalty kick by Issac at 10:56. Next goal was from kick off a foul by Jackson at 15:43. Next two goals by Isaac at 42:11 and 47:37. Martin Wolf had an excellent goal at 51:33. At 67:26 Jonny assisted Sam for a goal and the final goal by Trevor assisted by Jackson at 72:32.