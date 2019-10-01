The Mauston Golden Eagles boys basketball team won a thriller over G-E-T Tuesday night 64-63. Brock Massey hit the game winning shot with 1.2 seconds to go to lift Mauston to its 2nd win of the young season. The game featured two of the more prolific scorers in the area in Massey from Mauston and G-E-T’s Cody Schmitz. The two scorers did not disappoint Schmitz notched 39 points to lead all scorers while Massey scored 34 including the game winner. Mauston improves to 2-1 on the season and will host Sparta on Monday.