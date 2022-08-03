Poynette Pumas

2021 Record: 5-4 (4-3 South Central Conference)

Head Coach Greg Kallungi

Mike’s 2022 Projected record: 4-5 (2-4 South Central Conference)

Players to watch: QB/DB Brett Hackbart QB/DE Hunter Borgan

Quick Preview: Poynette will have to replace outstanding offensive performer Jimmy Heath from a season ago. Heath ran for over 1,100 yards and also led the team in passing yards. Brett Hackbart and Hunter Borgan both got playing time at quarterback a season ago and will look to lead this years team. Poynette reached the post season last year but I do not see them having a repeat performance.

Game to watch: Week 4 September 9th at Wautoma 7pm

I have Wautoma and Poynette finishing in the middle of the conference the winner of this game could sneak into the post season.

Poynette games on WRJC radio: Friday September 23rd Poynette at Mauston 7pm – SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com