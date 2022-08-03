Montello/Princeton/Green Lake Co-Op

2021 Record: 0-9 (0-7 South Central Conference)

Head Coach Josh Cheek

Mike’s 2022 Projected record: 0-9 (0-6 South Central Conference)

Players to watch: QB/DB Colin Kinas QB/DB Casey Bond TE/DE Braedy Alberts

Quick Preview: The MPGL Co-Op struggled to have enough players on the field last year leading to an uncompetitive season. They will look for better success this year led by QB Casey Bond and TE Braedy Alberts. Alberts had 2 sacks for the Phoenix a season ago. Bond had 49 rushing yards on 18 carries in 2021.

Game to watch: Week 8 October 7th MPGL at Westfield 7pm

In what will most likely amount to a bragging rights game MPGL will in my opinion be looking for its first SCC victory can they get it at Westfield? Find out Friday October 7th!

MPGL games on WRJC radio: Friday September 30th MPGL at Mauston 7pm –SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

Next Preview: Westfield/Wautoma (South Central Conference)

Thanks to Wissports.net for player stats and information