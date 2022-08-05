Mauston Golden Eagles (South Central Conference)

2021 Record: 6-4 (5-2 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Dustin Vickerman (1st Year)

Mike’s 2022 Projected Record 5-4 (5-1 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Tyler Link WR/LB Carver Goodman WR/DB Brock Massey RB/DB Brady Baldwin OL/LB Dalton Hoehn OL/DL Nick Erler

Team preview: It will be a new era for Mauston Golden Eagle football in many ways this upcoming season. Gone is long time coach Roland Lehman who turned Mauston into a perennial playoff football team, also gone is his son and Mauston QB Spenser Lehman who led the offensive attack the past 2 seasons. The good news is that Mauston returns a lot of playmakers for 1st year Head Coach Dustin Vickerman. Wide receivers Brock Massey (33-460 10tds) and Carver Goodman (35-528 6tds) are both back along with running back Brady Baldwin (68-352 5tds) giving the Golden Eagles some big time offensive weapons. The key will be on how to replace Lehman at quarterback. Sophomore QB Tyler Link might be an option for Mauston. Link served as the JV QB when healthy last season. Goodman served as the backup Varsity QB last year but Mauston would love to keep him as a pass catching threat. Nick Erler and Dalton Hoehn are both back to anchor the offensive line along with tight ends Garron Brandt and Kyle Dahl. Dylan Hanks is also back giving Mauston a deep receiving core. The Mauston kids seem very excited about their revamped defensive scheme for this season. Dalton Hoehn, and Hayden Gyllin will look to spearhead the line backing group and create havoc in the backfield. Kyle Dahl and Nick Erler give’s Mauston experience on the defensive line and Massey and Baldwin are a pair of juggernauts in the defensive backfield. Mauston might struggle in the non-conference schedule playing bigger teams in Tomah and Sparta and playing traditional powerhouse Lancaster but within the conference I see Mauston doing well and competing for a conference championship and playoff spot once again.

Key to Success: New faces success! Mauston got a whole lot younger this season and I’m only talking about the coaching staff. Dustin Vickerman was hired as the new coach at just 26 years old, Vickerman seems very relatable to the players and has them fired up for this season. The Spring Grove MN, native and UW-La Crosse grad is fired up to lead this Mauston football team. We will see how the young coach adjusts and grows along with this Mauston team, if he can keep them fired up all season watch out. Mauston will miss QB Spenser Lehman but if Tyler Link can be the missing link and play well at quarterback Mauston may win their 3rd SCC Championship since 2018!

Game to watch: Week 5 September 16th Home vs Wisconsin Dells 7pm

It’s too bad this wasn’t the last game of the season. This game could decide the South Central Conference and last year’s matchup was one of the more fun games in these two teams storied rivalry. Who will come out on top in this year’s matchup find out September 16th!

Mauston Games on SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

Friday August 19th at Tomah

Friday August 26th Sparta

Friday September 2nd at Westfield

Friday September 9th at Lancaster

Friday September 16th Wisconsin Dells

Friday September 23rd Poynette

Friday September 30th at Montello/Princeton/Green Lake

Friday October 7th Wautoma

Friday October 14th at Adams-Friendship

