Adams-Friendship Green Devils (South Central Conference)

2021 Record: 5-6 (4-3 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Nick Stormoen

Mike’s 2022 Projected Record 5-4 (4-2 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/LB Aiden Livingston FB/LB Johnny Drankwiecz WR/DB Ian Cole WR/DB Lincoln Smith WR/DB Keyvon Hollolway WR/DL Anthony Kujawa

Team preview: The Adams-Friendship Green Devils will be right in the Conference championship this season thanks to bringing back a large number of playmakers on both sides of the ball. The insertion of Aiden Livingston at quarterback helped Adams-Friendship turn the ship a season ago and make it into the playoffs. Livingston ran for over 1,000 yards and passed for nearly 700 yards and 7 touchdowns. FB Johnny Drankwiecz (78-507 7tds) is also back creating a powerful running attack for the Green Devils. Livingston’s top passing target Ian Cole (24-290 2tds) also returns. Adams-Friendship will also welcome back WR Keyvon Holloway who sat out last season with an injury as a sophomore in 2020 he had 12 catches for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns. If Adams-Friendship can get enough blocking up front this should be a very very good offensive ball club. Drankwiecz led the team in sacks with 5 a year ago and with tackles as well he will spearhead a defense trying to improve from last year where they struggled to stop opposing offenses.

Key to Success: Defensive improvements! The Green Devils couldn’t stop Mauston or the Dells last year leading to 3 of their teams 6 losses. If Adams-Friendship can sure up that defense they will be able to compete for a conference championship.

Game to watch: Week 9 Friday October 14th. Mauston at Adams-Friendship 7pm

The final game of the regular season could be a de facto South Central Conference Championship. The Green Devils will compete on paper as will the Golden Eagles will this game be for all the marbles find out October 14th in Adams-Friendship.

Adams-Friendship Games on WRJC Radio: Week 9 October 14th Home vs Mauston 7pm –SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

Next Preview: Onalaska Luther (scenic Bluffs Conference)

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.