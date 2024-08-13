Wisconsin Dells Chiefs

2023 Record: 7-4 (5-2 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Michael Janke (5th Season 31-10 Record)

Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 7-2 (6-1 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/LB Lex Rettinger RB/LB Sam Ersland OL/LB Logan Goodrich WR/S Raphael Berje

Team Preview: The Wisconsin Dells Chiefs were extremely young last year and still managed to finish 7-4 on their season, creating big expectations for this year. Lex Rettinger had a tremendous sophomore campaign at quarterback throwing for nearly 1400 yards and 17 touchdown passes. He loses favorite target Deagen Jensen but brings back Raphael Berje (18-522 5tds). Once again taking a lot of pressure of Rettinger will be running back Sam Ersland who scampered for 1540 yards and 16 touchdowns last year. The defense should be solid as well as they welcome back Logan Goodrich who led the team in sacks and tackles last year. Payne Carroll is also back who led the Dells in tackles for losses last year. The Chiefs have a good combination of speed and size on this years team and should be able to compete for a conference championship.

Key to Success: Complimentary players! The Dells has a very good big 3 in Rettinger, Ersland and Berje on offense but can they get the role players to step up around them. If there is an injury to that core group who will step up for the Dells? If they can develop the role players it will take the Dells up another notch and maybe even to a conference championship.

Game to watch: Week 7 Friday Friday October 4th home vs Berlin 7pm

This game might decide the conference championship. The two teams met in the playoffs in 2021 with the Dells routing Berlin in a level 2 matchup. It should be a good battle on the gridiron in early October!

Wisconsin Dells games on WRJC Radio: Week 8 Friday October 11th at Mauston 7pm 92.9FM

Next Preview: Bangor/Ithaca

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.