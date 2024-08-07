Wautoma Hornets

2023 Record: 3-7 (2-5 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Andy Krueger

Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 1-8 (0-7 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: RB/LB Skyler Royston OL/DL Michael Roeske QB/DB Peyton Pica

Team Preview: Wautoma might have the biggest name and biggest player in the conference in 6’8 linemen and Badger recruit Michael Roeske outside of that Wautoma does not return a whole lot from a team that finished just 3-8. Skyler Royston is back to lead the ground game. Royston racked up 756yards and 6 touchdowns on 168 carries last year. Peyton Pica might play the quarterback position after the graduation of Carson Armstrong. Roeske led the team in sacks with a pair last year. Wautoma was once a powerhouse in the conference but now there in the thick of hard times and I see that continuing all the way to a winless conference season this year.

Key to Success: Roeske playing big. The Wisconsin Badgers see something in Roeske as did other major college football programs. If Roeske can make big plays on defense and be a road grader on the o-line Skyler Royston might have some open daylight to keep Wautoma in games and give them a chance to win.

Game to watch: Week 1 Friday August 23rd at Westfield 7pm

A former conference matchup turned into a non-conference matchup as Wautoma will try to start its season with a victory.

Wautoma Hornet games on WRJC Radio: Week 4 Friday September 13th at Mauston 7pm 92.9FM

Next Preview: Adams-Friendship

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.