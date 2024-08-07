Waupun Warriors

2023 Record: 2-8 (1-6 East Central Conference)

Head Coach: Adrian Harmsen

Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 3-6 (3-4 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DL/LB Chase Beahm RB/LB Haiden Rieder WR/DB Braydin Torres WR/DB Logan Prell OL/DL Landen Degroff RB/DB Kanye Bessman

Team Preview: Waupun is another team that should be helped out by playing in the new conference. Waupun was young last season and struggled to a 2-8 record but return most of their playmakers. Chase Beahm threw for over 1500 yards and 14tds but also tossed 15interceptions. He also has his top two targets back in Brayden Torres (35-518 7tds) & Logan Prall (19-374 4tds). Haiden Reider is also back, Reider led the team in rushing last year with 456yards. Landen Degroff led the team in sacks with 3 last year is back to help lead the defense. I have Waupun going 3-6 but have a feeling they might do better than that prediction.

Key to Success: Cutting down the interceptions. Beahm threw for a lot of yards and touchdowns a season ago if he can cut down on the interception Waupun should be able to improve tremendously on last years 2 wins.

Game to watch: Week 9 Friday October 18th home versus Mauston 7pm

This game could determine who makes the playoffs and who misses the playoffs.

Waupun Warrior games on WRJC Radio: Week 9 Friday October 18th home vs Mauston 7pm

