Nekoosa Papermakers

2023 Record: 3-6 (2-5 Central Wisconsin Large)

Head Coach: Derek Baker (2nd Season 3-6 Record)

Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 3-6 (1-6 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Nash Krcmar RB/LB Francisco Vega RB/DB Jacob Bertling WR/DB Branden Winteland

Team Preview: The Nekoosa Papermakers are back in the South Central Conference after a brief absence. The Papermakers have not had a lot of success over recent years but have some young talent on this years team. Nash Krcmar led the team in passing and rushing last season and is back to lead the offense. Krcmar ran for nearly 600yards and threw for 497 yards and accounted for 15 offensive touchdowns for the papermakers. Francisco Vega (95-522 5tds) and Jacob Bertling (103-466 4tds) are back to lead a heavy rushing attack for Nekoosa. The Papermakers have talent to compete in the conference but I still see them struggling a bit this season finishing just 3-6 overall.

Key to Success: Defense. Nekoosa gave up a lot of points last year. They gave up 29 or more points in 6/9 games last year. The offense should be there for them if the defense can step up they should be much better then I predict them to be.

Game to watch: Week 5 Friday September 20th at Wautoma 7pm

Nekoosa and Wautoma will once again square off on the football field. I have both these teams struggling in the conference this season. This game might be about who wants it more.

Nekoosa games on WRJC Radio: Week 3 Friday September 6th home vs Mauston 7pm 92.9FM

Next Preview: Wisconsin Dells

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.