  

Berlin Indians

 

2023 Record: 7-3 (5-2 East Central Conference)

 

Head Coach: Joe Stellmacher

 

Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 8-1 (7-0 South Central Conference)

 

 

Players to Watch: RB/DB Carter Hess OL/DL/RB Jakob Martin RB/LB Luke Budde TE/LB Aaron Bartol TE/DE Hayden Redington RB/LB Max Sonnentag

 

Team Preview: Led by former Wisconsin Badger defensive back Joe Stellmacher the Berlin Indians bring a proud tradition into the South Central Conference.  They finished 3rd a season ago in a very tough East Central Conference.  Berlin does lose a good amount from that team including their quarterback and top running back.  They do welcome back Carter Hess who ran for 663 yards and 7 touchdowns last year.  Jacob Martin who served time as both an offensive linemen and running back also returns after scoring 7 touchdowns last year.  6’4 TE Aaron Bartol is also back after leading the team in receiving (29-446 6tds) last year.  Berlin also has a lot of size in the trenches.  Martin led the team in sacks with 4 last year is back to anchor a good defense.  Luke Budde is the top returning tackler (57tackles) from last year for the Indians. Moving into a new conference I believe will help Berlin in a big way and I see them winning the SCC in their inaugural year.     

 

 Key to Success: Replacing the QB.  Parker Hess threw for nearly 1,000 yards a season ago has departed due to graduation.  Kannon Belter is the only other player listed at QB from last year.  They have size and a good running back in Carter Hess if they can find a quarterback to player stellar for Stellmacher this team could be incredibly dangerous this season.    

 

 Game to watch:  Week 2 Friday August 30th at Kiel  

 

This is a bigtime non-conference matchup between two playoff teams from last season. 

 

 

Berlin Indian games on WRJC Radio: Week 5 Friday September 20th home vs Mauston 7pm

 

Next Preview:  SCC Newcomer Ripon     

 

 Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information. 