The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday falling to Holmen 7-4. Mauston was led offensively by Nick Erler who went 2×3 with an RBI. Brock Seifert and Reece Gray also had RBI hits for Mauston in the loss. Andrey Tougas started the game and picked up a no decision for Mauston working 4innings giving up 3runs on 4 hits walking 4 and striking 2. Alex Suhr took the loss in relief for Mauston. Mauston drops to 3-1 on the season and will host Wisconsin Dells on Thursday.