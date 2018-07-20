The Mauston Golden Eagles were pushed to the limit by the Hillsboro Tigers Thursday night in Boys basketball. The Golden Eagles escaped with a 69-65 win behind 27 points from Adon Saylor. Hillsboro fell behind by 11 in the first half but fought back to pull within 5 at halftime. Hillsboro would take a short lead in the 2nd half at 46-44 but Mauston was able to take the lead and hang on for the win. Mauston got a career high 12 points from freshman Brock Massey while Kraig Armstrong added 11 and Spenser Lehman chipped in with 10. Hillsboro got a team high 14 points from freshman Isaiah Stokes, Jordan Erickson and Hayden Stahlke each added 11 for the Tigers. Hillsboro falls to 0-3 and will travel to New Lisbon on Tuesday. Mauston now 3-0 will host River Valley Saturday afternoon.