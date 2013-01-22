The Mauston Golden Eagles defeated the Adams-Friendship Green Devils 57-45 Friday night and Cade Hall went over 1,000 career points, but neither came easy. The Green Devils used multiple defensive looks to try and stymy Hall and the Golden Eagles. Hall went scoreless thru nearly 13 minutes of the first half. Mauston used a strong start from Adon Saylor to keep a slim lead thru that time. Hall’s 2nd field goal of the game from the right baseline gave him 1,001 career points. Mauston would lead by 6 at the half but the Green Devils would eventually tie the game up at 31 in the 2nd half. Mauston turned up the defensive pressure using a full court defensive attack to go on a 20-3 run and put the game out of reach from there holding on for a 57-45 victory. Hall finished the game with 22 points, Gage Kobylski scored 18 and Adon Saylor chipped in with 13points. Jordan Jossart and Christian Quinnell each had 12 for Adams-Friendship. Mauston improves to 2-0 in the South Central Conference and 5-2 overall. Adams-Friendship drops to 3-4 on the season and 0-2 in conference. Mauston will have two weeks off before traveling to Altoona January 3rd.