The Mauston Golden Eagles picked up a hard fought 56-45 victory over Adams-Friendship Thursday night in Boys Basketball. Mauston led most of the game but never had a margin bigger than 13 points. Cade Hall led Mauston with 28 points while Gage Kobylski added 8 and Wyatt Massey added five. Caleb Hamilton led the Green Devils with 17points while Jordan Jossart put in 14. Mauston continued to play feisty defense that allowed them to pick up the victory. Mauston improves to 11-5 on the season and 6-1 in South Central Conference action. Mauston travels to Westfield Tuesday night for another South Central Conference game. Adams-Friendship will take part in the Aquin Shootout in Freeport, Illinois Saturday afternoon. The Green Devils fall to 5-12 on the season and 2-5 in the South Central Conference.