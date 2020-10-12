The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team took one step closer to locking up their 2nd straight conference championship by sweeping the Adams-Friendship Green Devils Monday night by scores of 25-14, 25-12, and 25-16. Mauston got solid performances from Matti Wafle and Maddy Scully in the victory. Mauston improves to 7-1 in South Central Conference play and 9-2 overall. Mauston will have a big time matchup at home against Wisconsin Dells Tuesday with a chance to win at least a share of the conference title. SmashCountry92.9FM and WRJC.com will have all the action for you tonight with pregame at 6:45 and first serve at 7pm.