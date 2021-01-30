The Mauston Golden Eagle wrestling team qualified three wrestlers into the Sectional Tournament. The Golden Eagles will send two of them as regional champions. At 106 pounds Drake Gosda claimed the Division 2 Richland Center Regional by pinning Blayde Wallner of Adams-Friendship in the semi-final match and then defeating Nick Ersland of Wisconsin Dells via pin fall in the championship match. At 170pounds Dalton Hoehn became a regional champion as well pinning Ty Splinter of Adams-Friendship in the semi-finals before defeating Dominic Kontaxis of Wisconsin Dells in the championship match by a score of 6-2. Mauston’s Brandon Dolata qualified for sectionals as well by finishing 2nd. Dolata wrestling at 160pounds pinned Ashton McDonald of Lodi in his semi-final match before falling to Kyle Wiseman of Adams-Friendship in the championship match. The Mauston trio will return to Richland Center next Saturday for the sectional tournament.