The MHS Golden Eagle cross country teams competed at the Black River Falls CC invitational on Tuesday october 3rd. The invite featured thirteen teams as well as the always challenging cross country course ath Skyline golf course . ” The course is always a great challenge, the hills always are a test to the competitive soul of every competitor. This year the mid eighty degree temps and humidity made the racing even a bit more of a challenge. We were really proud of the way our teams responded to the challenge of the conditions and competition” commented coach DeVoe.

The MHS boys team raced to a second place team finish at the thirteen team invitational led by the duo of junior Josh Ellerman 6th place/ 18:37 and sophomore Brekk Peterson 8th place 18:44. Mauston had five runners make the podium: Tyler Schwartz 10th place 19:13, Westin Pouillie 12th place 19:28 and Drake Gosda 13th place 19:30. The balance of the boys varsity placing in the top twenty-freshman Haaken Peterson 17th 19:58 and Blake Herrewig 20th 20:22.. The team scores for the top fiver teams: West Salem 17, MAUSTON 49, Ellsworth 121, Black River Falls 130 and Chippewa Valley Bolts 134.

The MHS girls team raced to a top three finish placing 3rd at the BRF invite. the duo of morgan Firlus 4th place 22:41 and Alexys Smith 6th place 23:06 led the girls team with their podium finishes. The balance of the MHS girls team placing: Maddie Gosda 22nd 26:50, Naome Pouillie 28th 28:15, Genevive Hanson 31st 28:57 and Scarlet Smith 34th 29:14. Tean scores for the top five teams: West Salem 30, Viroqua 49, MAUSTON 90, Chippewa Valley Bolts 103 and Ellsworth 105.

The Golden Eagle CC teams next racing action will be Saturday October 7th at the Wisconsin Dell Invitational held at Christmas Mountain Golf Course. Competition begins at 10;00 am..