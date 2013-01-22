The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball breezed by the Tomah Timberwolves in a non-conference matchup Monday night. Tomah took an early 4-0 nothing lead in the first set before Mauston stormed back to win the set 25-13. The 2nd set was similar as Mauston began slow but finished strong winning it 25-14. Mauston led the 3rd set the entire way taking it 25-16. The Golden Eagles got 10kills and 4blocks from Mia Quist while Emma Incaprero dropped in 20assists and 8 digs. Incaprero also led the team with 16 serving points. Mauston improves to 3-2 on the season. The Timberwolves record drops to 3-3.