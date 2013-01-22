The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball breezed by the Tomah Timberwolves in a non-conference matchup Monday night.  Tomah took an early 4-0 nothing lead in the first set before Mauston stormed back to win the set 25-13.  The 2nd set was similar as Mauston began slow but finished strong winning it 25-14.  Mauston led the 3rd set the entire way taking it 25-16.  The Golden Eagles got 10kills and 4blocks from Mia Quist while Emma Incaprero dropped in 20assists and 8 digs.  Incaprero also led the team with 16 serving points.  Mauston improves to 3-2 on the season.  The Timberwolves record drops to 3-3. 